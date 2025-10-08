Let’s show up and do the work. Ain’t no superhero comin’ to save the country from Donald J Trump, Project 2025, and the freaks around the White House.

I’m not going to dilly dally and rehash the ‘debate’ around Yea or Nay on Proposition 50; either you are going to make a commitment to fight fascism on this level or not. Yes, it’s partisan, but for the moment there is only one group in this arena worth supporting. Not caring or raising a red herring is the same as complicity in my book.

Right now, the challenge before us in California is to ensure HUGE majorities of people vote for Proposition 50. We (You, Us, Me) need to stand up to the MAGA bullies who ignore what American voters want. The more of us that vote, the louder our voices will be.

It may seem contradictory to redraw districts to get to less Republicans in Congress. I might agree were it not for the fact that Representatives who belonged to the GOP no longer act as if they had minds of their own.

Instead, we see people who once called for small government cheering on a national secret police force, the installation of concentration camps, and a sadistic shredding of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Despite how bad things might look if you’re glued to the latest breaking news and government spin, there will come the day when the pendulum will swing the other way. Know that emerging authoritarian regimes work hard to make the opposition feel like shit on a daily basis. There is much that we do not have the ability to stop at the moment.

Getting the MAGA quislings out of Congress is a necessary first step.

So we get out to support Gov. Newsom’s (love him or leave him) act of defiance. On October 18th, No Kings Day, millions of Americans will turn out to say no to this nightmare in progress. It may well be the largest protest in US history. Each little act of resistance builds the next one, and all you have to do is show up with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

***

Most people I know are repelled by the idea of the tasks needed to win elections. As someone who once was desperate enough to sell encyclopedias door-to-door, I can attest to hostility and rejection that comes with the process.

Back when I had a voice (somedays, as it was dying), I actually phone banked. We had a script and a yet-to-be-completely-reformed drill sergeant who kept us in line and presented motivational ideas on occasion. And here’s the thing; once we got past the drudgery of it all, the moments when we salvaged a vote served to bind us together. There was community, and when it came time to knock on doors, we knew somebody had our back if things went awry.

There is a sustained effort on many levels in progress on turning out the vote for Prop 50. I list many of them in this space every Thursday.

Taking that one step at a time together with other people builds connection, something that’s become scarce in a time where one can “belong” without actually having contact with anybody.

Just about every organization that’s “political” has a Yes on 50 get out the vote effort underway. I hear that the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has put aside their ideological split hairs (it’s a joke, relax) to knock on doors.

***

Now, if you’re not inclined to speak with people you’ve never met who don’t care to hear you (it happens), the Indivisible folks have come up with a dandy idea.

It’s called Neighbor2Neighbor and it has a history of proven results.

Here’s their spiel:

Neighbor2Neighbor is an opportunity to make sure real Californians are talking to each other about Proposition 50 — and about how California is leading the charge to stand up to the MAGA bullies who ignore what American voters want.

People who hear from a trusted neighbor are up to two times more likely to vote than those who do not. The key to success is connecting on a personal level with those we have the most influence with: our community.

Here’s how to get going:

You sign up online. A self-service signup link is coming soon, but for now you can join Tuesday’s kickoff call.* We send you a list of 10 like-minded neighbors, a simple script, and an optional printout to leave behind! N2N focuses on folks who largely agree with us but might need an extra push or reminder to vote. You knock on their doors and have a brief conversation about voting. Choose when to get out there on your own time! You mark your “Neighbors” page once you talk to them, so we know what voters you’ve connected with.

That’s it!

No complex training. No complicated application. Just an opportunity to get out and meet the person you see while walking your dog, the friendly parents whose kids go to school with yours, or the neighbors with the fun Halloween decor — and increase the probability that they all show up to vote.

(* Can’t make Tuesday’s call? That’s OK! We’ll record the session and share a link with anyone who signs up here, and you don’t need to watch the kickoff to help out via N2N. We’ll share a link to sign up for door-knocking after the call on Tuesday.)

***

Here’s a list of supportive ideas from the Point Loma and Ocean Beach Democratic Club:

Volunteer to support Proposition 50 — the Election Rigging Response Act!

**************************************************************************************

