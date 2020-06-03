‘Round Town: Panache, puppies, meals, mo’

(Here are a few random items relating to Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe and Valley Center that might have missed in the rush to societal protest and coronavirus relief…)

Coronavirus be damned, time for some Panache

Panache is the most important event on Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery (EAP)’s busy calendar of exhibitions, educational programming, and special activities benefiting San Diego county residents and visitors. All proceeds from the annual auction will go towards supporting and benefiting the art programing, education, and free exhibitions the EAP has continuously offered to the local community for the past 25 years. A not-so-funny thing happened to the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery (EAP) annual Panache fundraising party and auction, it’s premier community event this time around. All hell broke loose. The in-person experience is off the table, but have no fear, local arts partnership lovers, the auction is happening even as we speak. Help support the Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery, a non-profit public gallery and local artists by bidding on fantastic pieces of art, sculpture, and furniture. All the auction items have been generously donated by San Diego’s award-winning artists, as well as a generous donation from the Niki Charitable Art Foundation. In addition, the highlight of this auction is an original signed serigraph by the late, internationally acclaimed artist Niki de Saint Phalle. To participate in the auction that continues through June 8, visit this link: https://www.accelevents.com/e/panacheartauction. Speaking of art

Encinitas “social media influencer and spoken word artist,” Adam Roa is working it this season of coronavirus.

Understanding that along with an almost immediate change in cultural norm, things like a lack of physical touch and human connection, sedentary lifestyle, and increased consumption of processed foods are all major catalysts for depression and emotional strain, Roa decided to do something about it.

Roa got CREATEive.

CREATE—an acronym standing for the Collective Renaissance of Education, Art, Transformation and Entertainment—was born from a need to come together as a community and provide a safe space for people to stay in touch virtually during this time of social distancing.

The CREATE Community’s free weekly events have attracted the attention of people from all around the world including the U.K., Germany, Australia, and Indonesia, quickly gaining 2,000+ members within 2 weeks of inception and answering a public need for social connection and a sense of normalcy.

Within the CREATE virtual community you will find members encouraging positivity, sharing expert knowledge, and engaging in expansive conversations with people all around the globe. Roa states, “I thought it would be important to have a hub, a place where people could go to get all of that synthesized into one place and also to feel like they were a part of a community.

Because a community is more than just a group of people, a community is medicine. A community is so healing, because it allows people to feel seen, heard, and loved. They are welcomed for who they are, and they get a chance to express themselves.”

Full programming and descriptions of the daily virtual events can be found by visiting the website at www.TheCreateCommunity.com which welcomes new members, facilitators and encourages community participation.

Meals for the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos peeps

Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos has launched From Our Home to Yours, a new program connecting businesses with families facing food insecurity during these times of social distancing. Businesses and their employees can “share a meal” with a local family by donating a kit that includes one of their favorite recipes and the non-perishable ingredients required to create it for a family of four, along with a short note of encouragement.

“Our goal for this is to simply let neighbors help neighbors,” said Dorinda Miller, Vice President of Philanthropy. “San Marcos is a kind and caring community and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from so many businesses so far.”

Escondido-based PRAVA Construction Services was the first business to join the initiative, donating over 25 kits to support the effort.

“Here at PRAVA, we are dedicated to building lasting memories and partnerships within our community,” said Victoria Adams, PRAVA’s Director of Business Development. “When we had the opportunity to bring our people together in support of this initiative, it gave us a chance to band collectively as a cohesive team, even though most of us had been working from home.

Adams added: “We look forward to future endeavors, and a long lasting relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos.”

Any meal kits donated are distributed to families on Fridays during the Club’s free supper program, which has served over 20,000 meals to families during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the weekly meal program, the Club has also pivoted in-person programs to Virtual Clubhouse, offering free activities for youth and families to participate in from home.

Businesses who would are interested in learning more can visit www.boysgirlsclubsm.org or email info@boysgirlsclubsm.org.

Escondido puppy mill charged again

It this sounds like an old story, it is, and it’s a new story, too.

The notorious Broadway Puppies outlet at Escondido has been slapped with numerous lawsuits over the last few years for puppy milling, but it just keeps on keeping on with its nefarious business.

David Salinas has been under the legal gun constantly. Only three months ago, he was sued in Federal Court for allegedly running puppy mills out of Escondido’s Broadway Puppies and Santee’s Pups & Pets.

A resident of Utah, Salinas squares off against Maryland-based nonprofit PetConnect Rescue Inc. Plaintiffs’ attorneys say the Salinas-owned stores obtain their puppies through the similarly named Missouri-based Pet Connect Rescue Inc., which allegedly “launders” dogs from illegal puppy mills, “falsely labeling them as ‘rescues.'”

It’s not the first time the controversial Salinas has been hauled into an area court due to his puppy machinations.

In prior lawsuits, customers alleged they purchased what they were told were rescue puppies from Salinas-owned stores, only to have purchased a dog that was actually from a puppy mill, according to City News Service. The dogs were often were riddled with illnesses — sometimes leading to death — due to being bred in poor conditions, according to prior litigation.

Last Saturday, May 30, 2020, San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement issued citations to pet stores in Escondido and Santee on Saturday for illegally selling puppies that were sourced from puppy mills. Salinas’ two local puppy mills were cited for violations of failing to partner with a rescue that has a valid cooperative agreement with at least one public or private shelter, as cited in Health and Safety Code, section 122354.5 of AB 485, which is California’s ban on the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

Broadway Puppies received eight violations, while Pups & Pets was cited for seven violations, plus an additional citation for a violation of signage requirements.

The stores were also issued a Notice of Complaint for selling puppies that were unaltered.

Both Broadway Puppies and Pups & Pets were ordered to suspend all sales of pets until they start sourcing animals from a California shelter or rescue group with a valid cooperative agreement.

Voila’ and Mille Fleurs re-appears

After closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Rancho Santa Fe restaurant Mille Fleurs will reopen June 2 with a new menu to go along with its new brasserie identity.

Long known as one of the top local fine dining establishments, Mille Fleurs will now feature a menu with prices mostly under $30, including appetizers under $20. Its owner, Bertrand Hug, said the new format will be more casual and family-friendly, while maintaining the restaurant’s more elegant ambiance.

“I don’t want people to think that the quality of the food is not going to be there, because we’re still going to buy the freshest and the most local and best product possible, but I’m no longer going to go after the major culinary awards,” Hug said.

In the immediate aftermath of the business closures caused by the coronavirus, Hug laid off more than 200 employees who work at Mille Fleurs and Mr. A’s in downtown San Diego, which he also owns. He helped support his employees through a gift card program and by distributing free packages of produce to them for eight weeks.

Hug said he reopened for takeout on May 1 to help get some of his employees back to work.

Mille Fleurs will be open Tuesday through Sunday each week, and closed on Mondays. Hug said some things will remain the same, including the decor and the level of service, as he and his employees transition the place into more of a French bistro.

“The menu is going to reflect my attitude and my willingness to change into a brasserie,” he said.

For more information, visit www.millefleurs.com

Valley Center death flight



A celebratory flight turned deadly after a pilot died in a crash close to homes and a high school in Valley Center on Sunday, May 31, 2020, according to KNSD-7 News.

The plane went down at around 6 p.m. near Palomar Vista Drive, east of the intersection of Cole Grade and Pauma Heights roads, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Valley Center High School is on the opposite side of the intersection.

Inside the two-person Carbon Cub EX airplane was the pilot, a 57-year-old man, and his young niece. They were on a flyby birthday and graduation celebration, according to Division Chief Jeff Chumbley with Valley Center Fire Protection District.