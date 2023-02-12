Walk-up weddings all the rage at SD County office

Love is in the air?

San Diego County will be issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies on Valentine’s Day for those love birds wanting to tie the knot or renew their wedding vows.

Nearly 100 San Diego couples said no to expensive dinners, bouquets and treats last Valentine’s Day, instead they opted to take it a little bit further and say ‘I do.’

“San Diego is such a beautiful place, getting married right by the water and on Valentine’s Day. It’s super romantic,” said Zack and Navi Reid, who celebrated being newlyweds.

The downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Santee and San Marcos offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a marriage license and ceremony appointments. “Walk-in” services will be offered for couples “living in the moment” at the Waterfront Park downtown office. Appointments are required for all other times and locations.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine’s Day at our beautiful waterfront downtown location and make love more memorable with a magical marriage service for hundreds of San Diegans across the County this Valentine’s Day,” said a spokesperson for the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk.

San Diego County said couples can make an appointment using their award-winning online booking system at www.sdarcc.org or by calling 619-237-0502.

The cost for a non-confidential marriage license is $70.00. If the couple would like their ceremony to be performed by county staff, the cost is an additional $88.00. The ceremonies are offered in English and Spanish.

The now-Reid’s decided to take the ultimate step in their relationship. The Reid’s walked to San Diego’s county clerk waterfront office and joined other happy couples who joined to participate in the walk-up weddings.

Every couple confirming that nothing says I love you better on Valentine’s Days, than getting married.

“We knew we wanted it to be a special day. February 14th is a special day. We got engaged a few months ago and we thought why not now, why not today. It’s such a beautiful time and place,” said Navi Reid.

The couple met during an internship program, where they were just planning to advance in their careers. However, they never thought falling in love was also in the cards. Four years later and with the pandemic bringing lots of uncertainty, they did not want to wait any longer.

“So she’s from India and we wanted to have them here for the big engagement, but with COVID-19 her family wasn’t able to attend. We found a temple in la and it was great. We were in Hindu attire and it was amazing,” said Zack.

Walk-up weddings started early in the morning and couples like the Reid’s were dressed in bridal dresses and suits.

San Diego County has been offering these services as a tradition on Valentine’s Day. Helping those in love, sign up for a license and ceremony appointments.