And they’re off…Del Mar awarded 2024 Breeder’s Cup

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president Josh Rubenstein called it a “milestone event” for San Diego and looked forward to building on the success of previous events.

“The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” Rubinstein added in a release on Thursday.

This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4. Fans interested in ticket information for the 2024 World Championships can sign up here.

“We are delighted to announce that the World Championships will be returning to Del Mar next year for what is sure to be an unforgettable two-year-run on the West Coast,” said Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup President and CEO. “Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world.”

Planning with Del Mar management and staff is already underway to bring the best of racing and hospitality to visiting fans, horsemen, and San Diego/Del Mar area locals alike. Located on the Pacific coastline, just north of San Diego, Del Mar is one of the world’s most recognizable and scenic racing venues.

“We’re excited for the return of Breeders’ Cup to Del Mar in 2024. The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” said Josh Rubinstein, President of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. “Additionally, we are grateful for the economic support the Championship races bring to our community. This is a milestone event for San Diego and we look forward to building upon the record-breaking success in 2017 and 2021.”

Del Mar, “Where the Turf Meets the Surf,” will serve as the World Championships host site for a third time. With its breathtaking location, Del Mar is unique in its picturesque natural backdrop, and its village town center promises to attract domestic and international visitors seeking beautiful beaches, award-winning cuisine, and boutique hotels.

“We’re thrilled San Diego has been selected to host the Breeders’ Cup again in 2024,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “Hosting prestigious international events like this one gives us the opportunity to showcase our beautiful region to fans and industry leaders from around the world. We look forward to welcoming the best in horse racing talent back to Del Mar for an exciting event.”

As a host site in 2017 and 2021, Del Mar drew fans from around the world to its iconic grounds to celebrate one of international racing’s biggest weekends, and set wagering records on both occasions. At the 2017 World Championships, the two-day on-track wagering handle established a Breeders’ Cup record of $25,181,317.

The Championships were highlighted by Gun Runner’s front-running victory in the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Moreover, the 2017 Breeders’ Cup generated approximately $96 million in economic impact, including $3.6 million in hotel room revenue, according to the Tourism Marketing District.

In 2021, the World Championship operated at 50 percent capacity due to pandemic reopening protocols. Still, Del Mar propelled a then-record all-sources handle for the World Championships of $183,260,127.

The 2021 Championships were highlighted by Knicks Go winning the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic wire to wire, and the first-ever victories by horses based in Japan as Loves Only You (JPN) won the Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) and Marche Lorraine (JPN) captured the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1).

ABOUT THE BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races, and also administers the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup supports and operates under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), which, for the first time, establishes a national, uniform set of rules applicable to every Thoroughbred racing participant and racetrack. HISA seeks to enhance the safety of both horse and rider and to protect the integrity of the sport to the benefit of all racing participants, fans, and bettors.

The 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 Grade 1 Championship races, and $31 million in purses and awards, is scheduled to be held on November 3-4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Breeders’ Cup press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, breederscup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

ABOUT DEL MAR THOROUGHBRED CLUB

Opened in 1937, San Diego’s iconic — and the nation’s only — seaside racetrack features the world’s top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture “where the turf meets the surf.” What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack’s founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America’s foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, as well as a national leader in racetrack safety.