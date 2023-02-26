Carlsbad’s iconic Flower Fields doing its colorful thing

It’s that time of the year again. Carlsbad’s iconic Flower Fields opens for the season Wednesday, March 1, 2023. That’s 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus and a variety of new events through May 14.

The attraction’s new theme, “Live Colorfully,” covers everything from the ranunculus, a flower known for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems, to the seemingly endless rows of other color-coordinated flowers at the Fields.

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of the Flower Fields, noting the site’s beauty, but also its operation as a sustainable working farm. “We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds.”

Clarke Added: “The crop is right on schedule. … the color is coming in fast…We’ve got 7 acres planted sequentially, so it starts down on the north end and moves to the south.”

He says preparations start in September if they want the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus to bloom on time — and this year — he had some help from the weather.

“We like the rain because it’s free water, and we’re all aware of our water condition in Southern California,” he said. “The rain’s been good to us, as has the cool temperature. It’s really brought on the ranunculus and we have really thick stems … its what we like.” Clarke says the rain not only helped the farm save on water but its better for the plants, too. “Rainwater is the natural source of water for most plants. Irrigation water — there’s some minerals and salts in the water that accumulate over time … so, we really like the rain and we’ve had excellent beautiful rainfall this year,” he said.

This year, The Flower Fields will introduce new events like the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, a Flower Design Workshop and Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora.

Annual visitors will enjoy the return events like the live outdoor music series, Tea in the Garden, Flower Flow Yoga, American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Ride, Artist Gardens, a Sweet Pea Maze and Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse.

There will also be special events sprinkled throughout the season like: Kid’s Day on March 25, a Canon Photography Workshop on April 16 and Mother’s Day Celebration on May 14.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes and group tours, and private events are also available. More information is available on the Flower Fields website here.

