CSUSM art exhibit showcases creativity through April

Call it From the Mountain,” an art exhibition by Cal State San Marcos students, faculty and community, is currently on display and runs through April 6 in the School of Arts gallery.

The exhibition, which showcases sculpture from students’ creative activities and research along with data visualizations by students developed in collaboration with service-learning partners in conservation research, features work that extends from CSUSM’s pollinator garden to the shores of the Pacific and reaches the summit of Volcan Mountain.

“It incorporates many relationships to CSUSM and the surrounding environment, from how student artists researched environmental issues to creative explorations of the insect world by local grade school students led by CSUSM STEAM ambassadors,” said Lucy HG Solomon, associate professor of art, media, and design.

An opening reception is being held Feb. 23 from noon-1:30 p.m. in the Arts building foyer.

Also represented in the art exhibition are research-based artworks created by CSUSM students working with service-learning partners, whose conservation research drove their designs.

“Sculpture II students pay tribute to an artist of the past, through appropriation with a new message, and bring awareness or a solution about a current issue in society,” said AMD lecturer Sandra Wascher, who co-curated the exhibition. “Small objects are transformed in scale and functionality by Intro to Sculpture students, who also explore the possibilities of various materials into sculptural forms.”

The long wall features a collection of invented insect species by area K-12 students created with CSUSM’s STEAM Ambassadors.

This exhibition is supported by the Clarence E. Heller Foundation.

CSUSM also worked with exhibiting grade schools Community Montessori Oak Hill, Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, and Homeschooling in Nature.

STEAM ambassador and exhibiting artist Aidelen Montoya worked with CSUSM on the grade school display as well as in the role of a service-learning partner.

“Being able to go into the mountain and connect with it while collecting samples was a great experience,” Montoya said. “It made me get a feel for the community and the foundation of Volcan Mountain, which I then was able to reflect this care and dedication in my pieces. Volcan Beaded Specimens not only reflects the mountain but the community. In my ‘Lichens and Moss’ sample, I like to think of it as a metaphor for the community and the mountain. Lichens and moss often grow together, the mountain brings the community together, and the community takes care of the mountain.”