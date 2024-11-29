People Behaving Badly: Thanksgiving 2024 Edition

As Thanksgiving Day 2024 dawned over San Diego County, the holiday’s veneer of tranquility was marred by a series of unsettling events, each unraveling the threads of peace.

In the heart of Spring Valley, a domestic disturbance escalated into a fatal encounter. Deputies responded to a trespassing call involving a 34-year-old man, Victor Rendon Jr., reportedly armed and erratic. After ensuring the safety of children present, the situation deteriorated when Rendon fired his weapon and later emerged, pointing it at law enforcement. The deputies’ swift, lethal response ended the standoff, leaving a community grappling with the aftermath.

As night fell, the county’s emergency services were further strained by a series of traffic incidents. The California Highway Patrol reported multiple collisions, including a non-injury accident on Interstate 15 near Winchester and a traffic hazard on Interstate 805 at Clairemont Mesa. Each incident, though devoid of fatalities, contributed to the day’s mounting tensions.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Community Emergency Response Team (JCERT) marked a somber milestone. Nineteen members graduated from a rigorous program designed to address the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across the county. Trained in psychological first aid and trauma response, these individuals stand ready to support victims, a poignant reminder of the persistent shadows of hate.

Beyond the county lines, a fugitive’s long flight came to an end. Daniel Andreas San Diego, a domestic terrorism suspect linked to 2003 bombings in the Bay Area, was apprehended in Wales after over two decades on the run. His capture closes a chapter of elusive justice, bringing a measure of resolution to a case that has lingered in the annals of domestic terrorism.

Fiya at Lake Jennings

In the late afternoon, a wildfire ignited near Lake Jennings, swiftly consuming private lands. Dubbed the “Jennings 3 Fire,” its cause remains shrouded in mystery, with containment efforts ongoing.

The following day, in the early hours, another blaze erupted, this time christened the “Ranch 9 Fire.” Also devouring private property, its origins are equally enigmatic, leaving residents on edge as firefighters battle the flames.

As the holiday’s glow faded, these events served as stark reminders of the lurking darkness, even amidst celebrations. San Diego County’s residents are left to navigate the uneasy balance between vigilance and the pursuit of peace in their daily lives.

In other crime news:

Rain slicked down the streets, glistening like a million broken promises, as Governor Gavin Newsom stepped into the light of the press cameras Tuesday. He wasn’t selling pipe dreams; he was pitching action—real action—against the kind of organized retail theft that had been running roughshod over California’s busiest malls and outlets.

“This holiday season,” he said, his tone as sharp as a box cutter, “the CHP Retail Crime Task Force isn’t just playing watchdog; they’re getting their hands dirty. They’re teaming up with other law enforcement agencies and retailers to launch covert operations designed to tear apart the networks behind these heists.”

Newsom wasn’t just blowing smoke. The task force had plans—“proactive and confidential,” as he put it. The aim? To break down booster crews and the fencing operations that turn stolen goods into cold, hard cash. It wasn’t just about catching the small fry swiping handbags and electronics; it was about gutting the machinery that made it all profitable.

Out in the field, the California Highway Patrol wasn’t playing nice. They had their eyes on hotspots like the Las Americas Premium Outlets, where a crackdown earlier in the month turned up the kind of numbers that make headlines—23 arrests, 264 stolen items, and a haul worth just shy of $12,000. The photos from the operation showed a lineup of pilfered goods: clothing, electronics, and enough accessories to stock a small department store.

For shoppers like Dangelo Wanson, the buzz on the streets was equal parts reassurance and unease. “It’s crazy,” he said, the words tumbling out like loose change. “Makes you think twice before you head out.”

The governor’s promise came with an edge—more CHP patrols in high-traffic zones, more heat on shoplifting rings, and a clear message to the crooks out there: California wasn’t about to let its holiday cheer be stolen without a fight.