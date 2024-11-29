Waste not, want not with holiday leftover storage tips

But wait! Before you dive headfirst into your roast turkeys and sugarplum dreams, let’s chat about a little holiday helper—reducing food waste! That’s right, darlings, the County of San Diego has some deliciously clever tips to ensure you savor every last bite without tossing precious goodies away.

Plan Like a Pro!

Ah, planning—every chef’s best friend. The key to not wasting food is, well, not making too much. Easier said than done, you say? Fear not! Use tools like SaveTheFood.com’s fabulous “Guest-imator.” It’s like having a kitchen assistant to calculate how much to cook based on your guest list, their appetites, and even your desire for leftovers. Voilà! No more overstuffed fridges.

Love Those Leftovers!

Even the most meticulous planner will have leftovers, and oh, what a treasure they can be! Send guests home with goodies—party favors à la turkey and pie! Or get creative in the kitchen: transform roasted veggies into soups, leftover ham into a hearty quiche, or mashed potatoes into golden, crispy pancakes. And remember, freezing is your best friend! Pack those extras for a cozy meal on a chilly January night.

Compost with Gusto!

For anything you just can’t eat, composting is the way to go! Your curbside green bin awaits those food scraps, or, if you’re a DIY composter, toss veggie peels and eggshells into your backyard bin (skip the meat and bones—no one wants uninvited critters at the compost party). Composting keeps waste out of landfills and turns scraps into garden gold. How très eco-chic!

For more marvelous tips on reducing food waste, visit the County’s Solid Waste Planning and Recycling website. And remember, my dear gourmands, a little planning and a dash of creativity can turn your holiday feast into a triumph of taste and sustainability.

Now, grab your aprons, hug your loved ones, and have the most fabulous holiday season! Bon appétit and happy holidays!