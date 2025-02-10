All-One Means All: Why Dr. Bronner’s Stands Firm on DEI

Many companies adopted DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs in response to pressure born from mass movements against police violence and for racial justice that spread through the U.S. in 2020.

At Dr. Bronner’s we too were motivated to expand initiatives to foster a greater awareness of social and racial justice in our company, and to improve and take additional steps to reach more diverse communities in our hiring practices. Because of pressure from misinformation campaigns, legal rulings, and other anti-DEI sentiment, many companies are moving away from their DEI commitments, and scaling back the resources they dedicate to this work.

At Dr. Bronner’s, the comfort and sense of belonging all people experience in our company is more important to us than any discomfort DEI may trigger. Our founder, Emanuel Bronner, started Dr. Bronner’s in 1948 after losing his parents to the Holocaust. He used the phrase “All-One“ to promote unity and social justice across ethnic and religious divides. The belief that all living things are interconnected and that we should strive to live in harmony with each other and the planet remains at the core of our mission.

Although DEI as a term and concept may be falling out of favor in certain aspects of corporate culture, we are proud to keep our DEI initiatives going. Belonging, diversity, equity, and inclusion are important values at Dr. Bronner’s—they make us a better company, a stronger business, and a better place to work. All employees are encouraged to be inclusive, treat others with dignity and respect, learn from and celebrate each other’s differences, and work to create a healthy and respectful workspace where colleagues feel valued and part of our community.

We believe it is important to learn and take to heart the historical inequality and oppression that has led to huge generational wealth disparity and collective intergenerational trauma, as well as ongoing racist policies like how the drug war is primarily prosecuted in communities of color. Our initial events featured speakers focused on these topics. Now, the event series has naturally evolved to more of a focus on celebrating the cultural traditions of our staff members.

We also believe it’s important to foster understanding across political differences, as part of what it means to embrace diversity. This approach is informed by the fact that Jim Bronner, father of current CEO David and President Mike Bronner, was a proud Republican and the central moral inspiration in their lives. He inspired many of our current progressive business and charitable practices like our 5-to-1 executive salary cap, our provision of fully paid medical care and profit sharing for all employees, as well as support for at-risk youth programs around San Diego County.

We’re proud of the diversity of our All-One family and our efforts to increase the breadth and diversity of our applicant pool for new positions. We host ongoing DEI programming that is optional to attend, with a goal to educate, inform, and bring people together, through cultural celebrations, and hosting speakers and workshops. These activities help to foster a sense of belonging and enable everyone in reaching their full potential individually, while collectively advancing the business goals of our company.

Education and engagement that fosters Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is an important part of how we celebrate each other and create more understanding in our company. This work is also one of the ways we advance racial and social justice in the world. As the fighting and uniting soap company, these are non-negotiable commitments.

In all we do, let us be fair, generous, and loving to Spaceship Earth and all its inhabitants. For we’re All-One or None! All-One!